After video goes viral, Nanded officials say 'drunk' ZP teacher will be suspended on Mon

Nanded, Dec 7 (PTI) The process of suspending a Zilla Parishad (ZP) teacher who was allegedly found dancing inside a classroom in an inebriated state has been completed and a report on it as been sent to higher authorities, a senior official said on Sunday.

The suspension order will be issued on Monday, primary education officer Vandana Phutane told PTI.

A video of Anant Varma's act in a ZP school in Shekapur village of Mahur tehsil had gone viral on Saturday. following which local residents had demanded immediate action.

"The district administration has taken stringent action against Varma. The process of his suspension has been completed and the report has been forwarded to senior authorities," Phutane said.