After video surfaces online, traffic police issues challan to couple performing stunt in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (UP), Aug 23 (PTI) A young couple performing a stunt on a motorcycle here were issued a challan for violation traffic rules. Police said on Saturday the couple is yet to be identified.

The man who was wearing a helmet was driving the bike while the woman was sitting precariously on the fuel tank as they rode through the Ramgarhtal Road in Gorakhpur.

The act, which unfolded in broad daylight, was filmed by several bystanders and the clips are being widely shared online.

Taking note of the video, traffic police traced the motorcycle and promptly issued a challan of Rs 2,500 to the rider for violating traffic and public safety norms, SP Traffic Sanjay Kumar said in a statement. PTI COR NAV SKY SKY