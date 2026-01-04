After violent clashes, BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy demands Z security

Bengaluru, Jan 4 (PTI) BJP MLA G Janardhan Reddy has written separate letters to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding immediate Z-category security for him, alleging there was a "pre-planned assassination attempt" on him in Ballari.

He was referring to January 1 clashes that erupted over installation of a banner for unveiling of Valmiki statue and claimed that there was "complete breakdown of law and order". Janardhan Reddy, among others, has been booked with regard to the clashes.

In his letter to the Chief Minister on Saturday, Reddy claimed that the attack on his Ballari residence on New Year's Day was "not an ordinary political clash, but a pre-planned and systematic assassination attempt allegedly carried out by Ballari Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy and his associates".

The former minister squarely blamed the local police for inaction and negligence, saying the threat to his life had reached the "highest possible level".

Detailing the sequence of events, Reddy said that around 2 pm, supporters of Bharath Reddy attempted to illegally erect banners inside the fencing area of his house and were driven away following police intervention.

He alleged that at about 5.30 pm, "Bharath Reddy's close aide Sathish Reddy, along with 40-50 armed men, trespassed into his premises carrying bottles, stones, clubs and deadly weapons, sat inside the compound and openly issued threats, while police remained mute spectators".

According to Reddy, the violence escalated around 7 pm when he returned from Gangavathi.

He alleged that on the instructions of MLA Nara Bharat Reddy, Satish Reddy and his men launched a direct attack, during which a private gunmen fired about eight rounds targeting him and his house.

"By God's grace and sheer luck, I narrowly escaped death," he said, adding that the police failed to control the situation.

He further claimed that at around 9 pm, Bharat Reddy himself arrived near the SP Circle with hundreds of supporters armed with clubs, stones and petrol bombs, triggering what he described as a 'terror-style attack'.

During the incident, indiscriminate firing of the gunman allegedly taken the life of Raja Shekhar, after which police resorted to tear gas, aerial firing and a lathi charge to restore order.

Reddy in his letter demanded 'Z' category or equivalent high-level police security for him and his family with immediate effect.

He also sought registration of murder cases against Bharath Reddy, Sathish Reddy and their associates, and strict action against police officers for dereliction of duty.

Calling the incident evidence of "Jungle Raj" in Karnataka, Reddy warned that if any further harm came to him or his family due to lack of security, the state government would be "directly responsible".

In a separate representation to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Reddy requested security through central forces, alleging that the Congress-led State government had failed in providing security. He claimed the attack was politically motivated, asserting that his renewed statewide campaigning for the BJP had unsettled the Congress leadership.

After the violent clashes on January 1, a team of BJP leaders including Union Minister V Somanna, Opposition Leader in the state Assembly and Council R Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy planning to meet Janardhana Reddy at his residence in Ballari. PTI GMS ADB