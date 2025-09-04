After Virar building collapse, civic body to raze 141 unauthorised structures

Palghar (Maharashtra), Sep 4 (PTI) Days after the collapse of an illegally constructed building claimed 17 lives in Virar, the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) has decided to demolish 141 unauthorized structures within its jurisdiction, an official said on Thursday.

The drive will start from September 8, immediately after the end of the Ganesh festival, he said.

On Thursday, VVCMC issued orders mobilizing a 50-member demolition squad, which includes a significant number of contracted engineers. There would be a total of ten teams comprising five members each, the official said.

The rear portion of 4-storey Ramabai Apartments in Virar collapsed on August 27, killing 17 persons. The builder was arrested after the incident. PTI COR KRK