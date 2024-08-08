After visiting New York and Washington DC, Telangana CM on US visit to begin California pitch

Hyderabad, Aug 8 (PTI) After successfully completing his visit to New York, Washington DC and other cities during his ongoing US tour to seek investments, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his team is set to begin their California pitch.

Revanth Reddy, who left for a visit to US and South Korea on August 3, met World Bank president Ajay Banga, besides sealing investment deals for the state with major companies, including Cognizant and Charles Schwab.

"Following interactions with several top CEOs in the West Coast, the Chief Minister and Team will turn the focus from technology to urban development and Hyderabad 4.0 in South Korea in the coming few days," the Telangana CMO said on X.

The CM is expected to return to Hyderabad on August 14. PTI SJR ANE