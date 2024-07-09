After Vizhinjam, Kerala govt to launch shipping services to other ports in state

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 9 (PTI) The Kerala government on Tuesday announced that with the commencement of operations at Vizhinjam International Port, shipping services will be launched to other ports in the state as well.

With operations beginning in Vizhinjam, coastal shipping of goods is expected to be strengthened in the southern state, Minister for Ports V N Vasavan said.

The Kerala Maritime Board has already begun discussions with private shipping companies to promote coastal shipping of goods, he said.

At present, services can be launched to Kollam, Beypore and Azhikode ports which have basic infrastructure facilities for the same, he told the state Assembly.

Replying to a question, the Minister said efforts have already begun to improve infrastructure facilities in such ports.

The Board has undertaken several measures in this regard including seeking necessary permission from the Union government, increasing the depths of ports and construction of additional wharfs, Vasavan said.

Last week, the port authorities said the Vizhinjam International Seaport here has received its location code, a key milestone towards the commencement of its operations as a major transshipment hub.

In a Facebook post, the Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL) had said the port received its location code -- IN NYY 1 -- from the Indian government on June 21, 2024. PTI LGK SS