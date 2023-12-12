After woman walks on tracks, Delhi Metro advises public not to enter restricted areas

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) A day after a woman walked down the elevated metro track near Shadipur station and threatened to commit suicide by jumping on the road, the DMRC has "strongly advised" the public to not enter restricted areas on its premises for own safety and operational security, sources said on Tuesday.

This is also a "violation" that can lead to "prosecution" under relevant provisions, they said.

The incident took place on Monday near Shadipur station in west Delhi. The woman was later rescued by security personnel and handed over to her family, police said.

Sharing details of the incident, a Delhi Metro source said, "Yesterday, when a train was heading towards Shadipur station from the Kirti Nagar side on the Blue Line at 5.29 pm, the train operator noticed a woman walking along the walkway (meant only for authorised staff for maintenance purposes) in a precarious manner." The train operator immediately alerted the Operations Control Centre and the movement of trains on both the 'Up' and the 'Down' tracks were halted to ensure that no harm is caused to the woman by passing trains, the sources said.

A team comprising the station controller and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, including women staff, was simultaneously rushed to the spot, they said.

"She was swiftly taken into custody and brought to the station. Later, she was handed over to Delhi Metro Rail Police for further investigation," the metro source said.

The police on Monday had said the woman was later counselled by doctors and handed over to her parents.

A senior police official on Tuesday said the matter was under investigation.

Platforms and station premises of Delhi Metro have areas marked as "Prohibited Area".

"The public is strongly advised not to enter into restricted areas of the metro in the interest of their own safety and operational security of services. This is also a violation that can lead to prosecution under relevant provisions," the metro source added.

Delhi Metro, in association with CISF personnel, has saved or prevented harm to life in the past as well, wherein people trespassed onto tracks inadvertently or with the intent to commit suicide or cause disruption to services, they said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has also installed warning signages at the end of platforms as "Restricted Area, Danger to Life" to alert passengers.

The DMRC has the "safest record of attending to medical situations reported inside trains or stations", the sources claimed.

"With timely first-aid or sending vulnerable passengers immediately to hospitals in a matter of few minutes, the DMRC has saved hundreds of such lives. Its frontline staff is trained in administering first-aid, including CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation)," the source said.

In the last three months itself, the DMRC has attended "around 400 such medical cases" reported from stations or in trains. In all these cases, passengers were swiftly sent to nearest hospital in ambulances called by the DMRC or even in private vehicles without waiting for an ambulance, if the situation demanded, accompanied by a metro staff, the source added. PTI KND SZM SZM