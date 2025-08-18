After youth's death due to potholes, motorists slam bad condition of Kalyan-Shilphata Road

Thane, Aug 18 (PTI) Motorists and local leaders have slammed authorities over the dismal condition of Kalyan-Shilphata Road in Thane district after a 28-year-old man who sustained grievous injuries after his vehicle hit a pothole last month died on Friday.

Rohan Shingare, a resident of Rambagh in Kalyan West, met with an accident on July 23 while he was riding to work in Vashi in Navi Mumbai.

As per officials, his two-wheeler struck a water-filled pothole near Pimpleshwar hotel, causing him to fall, after which a speeding truck crushed his hand.

Despite emergency treatment and eventual amputation, Rohan's health deteriorated, leading to his death on Friday, they added.

The Kalyan-Shil Road has become dangerous due to potholes, uneven surfaces, and chronic traffic jams, especially stretches like Nilje Katai Bridge at Palava Chowk, a motorist said.

Former MNS MLA Raju Patil said agencies like MMRDA and MSRDC have completely ignored repeated warnings, adding that commuter are paying with their lives for "poor works by contractors linked to powerful politicians".

Former KDMC Mayor Vaijayanti Gujar-Gholap SAID thousands depend on this road daily and that Rohan's death should serve as a wake-up call.

Rohan is the only son of Shiv Sena leader Rajendra Shingare. PTI COR BNM