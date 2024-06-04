After YSRCP defeat in assembly polls, Jagan Reddy resigns as chief minister

Amaravati, June 4 (PTI) Following the YSR Congress’s defeat in the assembly polls, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday tendered his resignation to Governor S Abdul Nazeer, official sources said.

Except one minister, all the cabinet colleagues of Jagan are trailing in the polls.

Speaker Thammineni Sitaram also lost the poll to his TDP rival K Ravi Kumar in Amadalavalas assembly segment.

Jagan is likely to continue as caretaker CM until the new government takes over in the state, sources added. PTI STH GDK ANE