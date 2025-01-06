After Zeenat episode, Mamata wants team from Odisha to rescue tiger that entered Bengal

Sagar Island (WB), Jan 6 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged the Odisha government to send a team and rescue a tiger which entered the state from the forests of Odisha.

Banerjee’s request came days after the West Bengal forest department tranquilised and sent back tigress Zeenat which entered the state from Odisha via Jharkhand, triggering panic among villagers.

She also said that Odisha may send the big cats “permanently” to West Bengal if there is space crunch. "One tigress entered our state and travelled five districts creating panic all around. Even schools had to be closed because of that. And the moment we rescued it, they (Odisha government) kept on calling asking us to return the animal," Banerjee said, referring to Zeenat.

“Another tiger entered (Bengal) yesterday. I will request the Odisha government to please send your forest team and rescue your tiger. You must take care of the tigers so that they do not enter our state and create panic in our villages," she added.

Banerjee said the state forest department rescued the tigress Zeenat without injuring the animal.

“If you (Odisha) do not have a place to keep a tiger, send it to us permanently and we will keep it in our tiger reserves,” she said.

Tigress Zeenat crossed over to Jharkhand from Similipal in the early hours of December 8, and from there to West Bengal, covering more than 200 km in about three weeks in search of new territory after terrorising villagers and eluding forest guards on its way.

The tigress which had been roaming in the wild was tranquilised in West Bengal’s Bankura district on December 29 and taken to Alipore zoo. Later, the animal was taken to Similipal.

Banerjee also pointed out that Bengal was witnessing an increase in the number of elephants which were coming to the localities and causing devastation in paddy fields.

“We love forest animals and it is our job to give them protection. But we also must protect the humans," the Bengal CM said. PTI SCH NN