After Zilla Panchayat poll rout, AAP tries to revamp organisation in Goa

Panaji, Jan 10 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party is trying to revamp the party’s organisational structure and boost booth-level preparedness after its poor performance in the recently concluded Zilla Panchayat (ZP) elections, an AAP functionary said on Saturday.

According to an AAP spokesman, its Goa state in-charge and former Delhi chief minister Atishi, who is currently on a visit to the state, has been holding meetings to discuss people-centric issues in the coastal state.

“Over the past three days, she has held a series of important meetings with AAP Goa’s state leadership, elected representatives, office bearers and key organisational members,” the spokesman said in a statement.

The meetings focused on reviewing the party’s organisational structure in Goa, strengthening booth-level preparedness and discussing people-centric issues affecting Goans, it said.

“Detailed deliberations were held on amplifying the party’s outreach, reinforcing grassroots connect, and sharpening AAP’s political strategy in the state. Atishi emphasised AAP’s commitment to transparent governance, accountability and safeguarding the interests of Goans, he said.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party faced humiliating defeat in the ZP (district councils) polls, winning just one of the 42 seats it contested in the December 20 elections.

Days later, a group of senior leaders, including its ex-state unit president Amit Palekar, acting chief Shrikrishna Parab and three other office-bearers, resigned from the primary membership of the party.

Palekar had joined the AAP in the run-up to the 2022 Goa assembly elections and was projected as its chief ministerial face. The party went on to win two seats in the 40-member Assembly. PTI RPS NR