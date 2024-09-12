Afzal Guru's brother files nomination for J-K Assembly polls from Sopore

Srinagar, Sep 12 (PTI) The brother of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru filed his nomination to contest the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir as an Independent candidate from the Sopore seat.

Ajaz Guru, a resident of Baramulla's Delina area, filed his nomination from Sopore in the north Kashmir district on the last day of submitting the papers.

After filing his papers, Ajaz Guru told reporters that he entered the electoral fray as, like all Kashmiris, he was also a victim of "35 years of hardships".

The nomination papers will be scrutinised on Friday while the last date to withdraw the papers is September 17.

Sopore will go to the polls in the third phase of the elections on October 1.

Afzal Guru was hanged in Delhi's Tihar jail on February 9, 2013, for plotting the December 2001 attack on Parliament. PTI SSB SZM