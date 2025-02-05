Aga Khan-led body runs multi-specialty acute care hospital in Mumbai

Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) The Aga Khan, leader of Shia Ismaili Muslims, was the driving force behind the Prince Aly Khan Hospital in Mumbai, known for quality care in cardiac surgery, surgical oncology and bone marrow transplant.

Established in 1945, the hospital is a 158-bed multi-specialty acute care hospital. The ISO-certified hospital is known for its services in cardiovascular diseases, and is a referral centre regionally and internationally, a doctor said.

The hospital, located in south Mumbai’s Mazagaon area, is equipped with an operating complex, oncology department, cardiology department, 24-hour emergency service and a day surgery unit.

It also has a sophisticated intensive care, renal dialysis, neonatal and paediatric units and a centre for gastrointestinal diseases. It provides outpatient services, including free visits for the poor.

“Building on foundations laid by his grandfather Sir Sultan Mahomed Shah, during his lifetime, Aga Khan IV grew the Aga Khan Health Services with the aim of improving the quality of life and healthcare for people in the developing world. In collaboration with other Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) institutions, today we provide quality health care to 12 million people annually,” Aga Khan Health Services said in a statement.

“The staff and volunteers of the Aga Khan Health Services offer our condolences to the family of His Highness and to the Ismaili community worldwide. As we honour the legacy of our founder, Prince Karim Aga Khan, we continue to work with our partners to improve the quality of life for individuals and communities across the world,” it said.

The Aga Khan, who became the spiritual leader of the world's millions of Ismaili Muslims at age 20 as a Harvard undergraduate and poured a material empire built on billions of dollars in tithes into building homes, hospitals and schools in developing countries, died Tuesday in Portugal at 88. PTI VT