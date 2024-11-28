Against all odds: Hemant Soren’s path to power in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Nov 28 (PTI) Hemant Soren, the youngest chief minister of Jharkhand, has navigated a tumultuous and fiercely challenging political journey, marked by fierce legal battles, intense party rivalries, and personal setbacks.

Advertisment

Soren, 49, has transformed from a young, ambitious leader into a powerful advocate for the rights of tribal communities, earning his place as one of the most formidable figures in the state's political landscape.

But his rise to power was anything but easy. With the weight of tribal hopes and aspirations on his shoulders, Soren faced an uphill battle—overcoming internal party strife, external pressures, and relentless opposition forces.

From the moment he stepped into the Chief Minister's office, the odds seemed stacked against him. Yet, with each setback, Soren grew stronger, emerging not only as the voice for the marginalized but also as a symbol of resilience in the face of political turmoil.

Advertisment

His story is one of determination, grit, and unwavering resolve—a saga of a leader who has fought every battle, not just for power, but for the very soul of his people.

In the recently held elections, Soren, along with his wife Kalpana, together addressed around 200 election rallies over the past two months.

Soren has consistently accused the BJP-led Centre of attempting to destabilise his administration, calling it a "poaching master" that "could not digest a tribal CM completing a full five-year term." Born on August 10, 1975, in Nemra village near Hazaribag, Soren's early life was influenced by the political legacy of his father, Shibu Soren, the leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

Advertisment

However, he was not initially seen as his father's successor. His elder brother, Durga, was the designated heir, but after his untimely death in 2009, Hemant was thrust into the political spotlight and took over the leadership of the state.

He did his intermediate studies at Patna High School and later enrolled in Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, Ranchi, though he dropped out.

Soren began his political career in 2009 as a Rajya Sabha member, but his tenure there was short-lived. He resigned in 2010 to become Deputy Chief Minister in the BJP-led Arjun Munda government. However, the alliance collapsed in 2012, leading to President's Rule in the state. Despite this setback, Soren’s resolve to lead Jharkhand never faltered.

Advertisment

In 2013, Soren became the state's youngest CM at 38 with the support of Congress and RJD.

However, his first term was short-lived, as the BJP took power in 2014, and Soren became Leader of the Opposition.

A pivotal moment in his career came in 2016 when the BJP-led government attempted to amend laws - the Chotanagpur Tenancy Act and the Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act. Soren led a massive movement to protect tribal rights, which not only earned him widespread support but also set the stage for his return to power.

Advertisment

In 2019, Soren, with the backing of Congress and RJD, reclaimed the Chief Minister’s office. His JMM won 30 seats, its highest ever in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly.

His tenure, however, hasn't been free of controversy.

In 2023, he found himself embroiled in a money laundering case linked to a land scam. He was arrested soon after resigning as CM on January 31. After spending nearly five months in jail, Soren was granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court, which observed that there was no likelihood of him committing the offence.

Advertisment

Soren has consistently maintained that his arrest was politically motivated, and he was a victim of a conspiracy aimed at undermining his government.

Despite these challenges, his voice for the state’s tribal population has been central to his political identity.

He has been at the forefront of initiatives that aim to empower tribals, ensuring they receive the benefits of the state's economic growth.

Advertisment

Under his leadership, the state government launched the 'Apke Adhikar, Apki Sarkar, Apke Dwar' scheme, which brought government services to people's doorstep.

Furthermore, the expansion of the state's pension scheme and the ‘Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana,’ which provides Rs 1,000 aid to women in the age bracket of 18-51 years, have become pillars of his administration.

He claims his government’s commitment to social welfare is also evident in the farmer loan waivers, which were intended to benefit over 1.75 lakh farmers.

His government also waived outstanding electricity bills and introduced a scheme providing free power for up to 200 units.

Throughout his political career, Soren has faced fierce opposition from the BJP, and he has repeatedly accused the Centre of exploiting Jharkhand’s resources without fair compensation, raising the issue of the Rs 1.36 lakh crore in unpaid coal mining dues with PM Narendra Modi.

Soren’s political journey has also been fraught with internal party struggles.

In 2022, he narrowly avoided disqualification as an MLA due to allegations surrounding a mining lease but managed to retain his position as CM. Despite such challenges, his leadership has remained resilient, and his ability to navigate political turbulence has strengthened his position. PTI NAM MNB NN