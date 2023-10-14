Agartala hospital saved Bangladesh liberation warriors in 1971: Tripura CM

Agartala, Oct 14 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said that Gobinda Ballav Pant (GBP) Hospital in Agartala had emerged as the savour of ‘Muktiyoddhas’ (liberation warriors) who were injured during the 1971 war which led to the birth of Bangladesh.

The GBP Hospital was established in 1961, and it became an institute - Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) – in 2005.

“The GBP Hospital turned out to be the savour for thousands of injured Muktiyoddhas who fought and were injured in the country’s liberation war that broke out in 1971. The doctors who have crossed 60 years of age saved thousands of lives then,” he said during the foundation day ceremony of the GBP Hospital and AGMC.

Saha asserted that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina knows the contribution of GBP Hospital to the liberation war.

“This is why Sheikh Hasina has always been in love and affection for the hilly state which had emerged as a launching pad for Muktiyoddhas against the Pakistani Army,” he said.

Asserting that the government has been trying to boost healthcare facilities in the northeastern state, the chief minister said a dental college and a nursing college have been established within a short period.

The AGMC offers 125 seats for MBBS and 80 for PG courses, he said, adding that seven new super speciality departments have also been set up in the GBP Hospital.

Saha said a new scheme in the line Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana has been introduced for the people.

“The people who are not covered under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (Ayushman Bharat) will be given medical insurance of Rs 5 lakh to each family a year. An amount of Rs 69 crore has been earmarked for it in this year’s budget,” he said.

Out of 8.50 lakh families in the northeastern state, around 4.75 lakh families are not covered under Ayushman Bharat, a medical insurance scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Mukhya Mantri Jana Agroya Yoaja will provide medical insurance to 4.75 lakh left-out families which include government officials and employees too. PTI PS NN