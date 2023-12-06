Agartala-Jorhat flight service shortly

Agartala, Dec 6 (PTI) To boost regional air connectivity, private carrier SpiceJet will soon introduce direct flights on Agartala-Jorhat route, an official said here on Thursday.

The development comes after Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury sought Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's intervention for the introduction of flight services on two routes- Agartala (Tripura)-Jorhat (Assam) and Agartala-Hyderabad (Telangana).

"In a letter addressed to Chowdhury, the union minister on November 30 said Jorhat-Agartala and Agartala-Jorhat flight service has been awarded to Spicejet under the UDAN scheme. The flight operation on the route will be starting shortly," said the official quoting the letter.

The regional connectivity scheme - UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) - is a government-backed initiative to improve infrastructure and connectivity in India, especially in remote and underserved regions.

In response to the letter, Scindia also said the Hydrabad-Agartala-Hyderabad flight service was awarded to private carrier IndiGo and the matter will be taken up again with the airline for introducing the service, the official added.

Flight services to cities like Kolkata, Bengaluru, Delhi, Guwahati, Imphal and Shillong are now available from Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport here. PTI PS BDC