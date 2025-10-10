Agartala’s MBB College lakes get new life with Rs 33 crore facelift

Agartala, Oct 10 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday inaugurated three revamped lakes on the premises of MBB College here, developed at a cost of Rs 33 crore under a project funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Under the project, the three lakes have undergone major repairs and have been restored with added features such as railing, illumination and pathways, Saha added.

A public recreational space has also been developed, and around 70,000 saplings of various species were planted, he added.

Speaking at the programme, the CM said the inauguration of revitalised MBB College lakes is another feather in the cap of the state's tourism prospect.

He cited recent upgrades to key tourist destinations such as Dumbur Lake, Neermahal, Unakoti, and Chhabimura as examples of the state’s ongoing push to boost local tourism.

"The government has been making all out efforts to create tourism related infrastructure so that people don't need to go outside to spend holidays. Dumbur lake, Neermahal, Unakoti, Chhabimura have got a facelift to attract people", he said.

Saha said the government has already inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Tata group to transform historic Pushpabanta Palace into a five-star hotel.

"Once the hotel is set up, tourists will flock to the northeastern state. Around 2,000 new jobs will be created in the proposed hotel apart from indirect employment and business", he said.

Saha said the Centre has released funds for resumption of the Light House project where 1,000 flats are set to be built.

"Due to an error in the detailed project report (DPR), work on the project had been halted. Following talks with the Centre, funds have been released for piling work and construction has resumed. The flats will be ready soon," he said.

Mayor Dipak Majumder, Urban Development secretary Abhishek Singh and Sailesh Kumar Yadav, CEO of Agartala Smart City, were present at the programme.