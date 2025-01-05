Agarwal community has made significant contributions to India's socio-economic transformation: Om Birla

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday said the Agarwal community has made significant contributions to India's socio-economic transformation.

He said the community has consistently mainstreamed marginalised individuals and communities into the society, fostering inclusive growth, the Lok Sabha secretariat said.

Birla made these remarks while presiding over the 'Agr Alankaran Samaroh' organised by the All India Agarwal Sangthan here.

He praised the community's efforts in promoting social and economic development, citing their role in India's freedom struggle and various philanthropic endeavours. PTI NAB AS AS