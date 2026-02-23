Age is just a number: 74-year-old Kurukshetra doctor finishes his 340th marathon

Kurukshetra, Feb 23 (PTI) At 74, Dr. Som Nath Sethi from Kurukshetra defied age norms by crossing the finish line of his 340th marathon. Covering 42.2 km, he showed that age is merely a number when determination and mental toughness take the lead.

At the New Delhi Marathon held in the national capital on February 22, Dr Sethi secured third place in the 70-plus age category by completed a 42.2-km full marathon -- marking his 340th marathon.

The event was certified by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) and saw participation from over 30,000 runners from more than 31 countries.

Speaking about his achievement, Dr Sethi said completing the race with discipline was more important to him than winning a medal. Age is just a number if one remains mentally strong.

Recalling a major setback in his life, the physician said he suffered a serious accident during a run in 2011 in which he fractured both bones of his left leg, his left knee and six ribs.

He was operated upon at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and remained bedridden for three months. Doctors had then told him that normal walking might be the best possible recovery.

However, Dr Sethi said determination and consistency helped him return to running.

Sharing his fitness mantra, Dr Sethi said he maintains a disciplined lifestyle, sleeps 7-9 hours daily, avoids junk food and alcohol, and follows a vegetarian diet.

Asserting that fitness is built every day through regular effort, he said doctors should act as role models and promote preventive healthcare and many diseases can be avoided through discipline in daily routine.

Despite suffering more than 20 fractures in his lifetime, Dr Sethi continues to run marathons, inspiring people to adopt a healthy lifestyle.