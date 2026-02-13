Agencies may recommend regulations regarding inter'l roaming, banks' KYC to curb cybercrimes

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) The CBI and the I4C are weighing a suite of measures to be recommended to the government, including linking banks' KYC processes with biometric verification and tethering international mobile roaming services to passports, as part of a broader push to curb cybercrimes, such as digital arrests, emanating from abroad, officials said on Friday.

The proposals emerged from a recent two-day conference organised by the CBI and the home ministry's Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) on tackling cybercrimes, where cyber-security experts, law-enforcement agents, banking officials including those from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Interpol officials and security agencies huddled together on the protean misuse of Indian SIM cards and mule accounts by cyber-criminal syndicates in South East Asian countries, they said.

The conference focussed on the three critical pillars of the cyber-fraud ecosystem -- the financial pillar (mule accounts and money laundering), the telecom pillar (misuse of SIM or eSIM and digital infrastructure) and the human pillar (cyber slavery and trafficking into scam compounds).

Home Minister Amit Shah had flagged at the conference that the cybercrime scenario truly appears alarming, with one person becoming a victim of such crimes every 37 seconds and, on an average, 100 people falling prey to these fraudulent acts every hour. Shah had also asked the agencies to send recommendations to the government based on the deliberations at the conference.

Addressing the national conference on "Tackling Cyber-Enabled Frauds and Dismantling the Ecosystem", organised by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the I4C, CBI chief Praveen Sood said notwithstanding the location of cyber criminals, it is not possible to commit a crime without a SIM card and a bank account.

He said the hubs of cybercrimes have moved from the country's hinterlands -- in Jamtara, Mewat and Bharatpur -- to South East Asian countries like Cambodia, Thailand and Myanmar, where people are lured for lucrative jobs and enslaved to commit such crimes.

Sources said the suggestions to the government are likely to be focussed on curbing this particular aspect of cybercrimes -- the misuse of Indian SIM cards and mule bank accounts.

It was noticed that Indian SIM cards are activated, smuggled abroad and calls made from these cards to gullible Indians, coercing them through various stratagems, such as digital arrest, loan and job offers etc., to shell out money to cyber criminals, the sources said.

The moment money is transferred, it is distributed through tens of mule accounts and from there, sent to crypto-currency or other bank accounts, making the tracing of the money trail and recovery extremely difficult, they said.

The mule accounts -- set up using falsified identification documents -- are primarily used as conduits to siphon off funds from unsuspecting victims. A mule account is opened in the name of an individual who may be a party to launder illicit money or a completely clueless pawn in a more elaborate charade.

Among the key suggestions, four key points have come up as actionable proposals -- linking international roaming to passports, regulating the international-roaming facility based on the profile of the customer, linking biometrics in the banks' Know-Your-Customer (KYC) process to curb mule accounts and regulating the accessing of Indian bank accounts from abroad using the VPN etc., the sources said.

The sources in the know of the developments added that these proposals may be part of the suggestions that would be sent to the government for further tweaking, discussions and implementation.

"The effort will be to ensure that normal citizens do not face any inconvenience while travelling abroad in using phones or bank accounts but at the same time, any misuse may be flagged and for that, discussions will be held and a final strategy may be decided," an official said.

The Supreme Court noted recently that according to some estimates, more than Rs 54,000 crore might have been stolen by cyber criminals from Indians, using various tricks like digital arrest.

The CBI has been investigating cybercrimes since 2000 and has upgraded its capabilities by establishing the Cybercrime Investigation Division in 2022, a government statement said.

The CBI serves as the nodal agency for investigating cybercrimes affecting the Centre and its offices, handling both cyber-dependent crimes and cyber-enabled frauds. PTI ABS RC