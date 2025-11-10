Agencies probing Red Fort blast with full intensity; explosion in Hyundai i20 car: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that top investigating agencies are probing the blast near Red Fort with full intensity, and will go in-depth into the explosion which took place in a Hyundai i20 car.

Citing hospital authorities, the home minister said eight people lost their lives while several others received injuries in the blast, and the investigators are keeping all options open while probing the incident.

Top agencies are investigating the incident with full intensity, and they will go in-depth into the incident, Shah said.

The blast took place in a Hyundai i20 car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort around 7 pm, damaging three to four other vehicles and injuring pedestrians and people travelling in auto-rickshaws, he added.

All angles are being probed by the investigators, and no possibility is being ruled out, he said after meeting some of the injured persons at the LNJP Hospital.

Asked if it was a terror attack, Shah said, "It is difficult to say what caused the incident. Until the samples recovered from the blast site are analysed by forensic authorities and NSG, we can't say anything. But we are not ruling out anything, and investigating the matter from all angles." Teams of Delhi Police, NIA, NSG and FSL have started the probe, he said, and hoped that the exact details of the blast would be unearthed soon.

Shah also visited the blast site and said he will hold a high-level meeting with top officials on Tuesday to analyse the blast.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to him, and he has briefed him about the blast, Shah said.

Stating that he was pained beyond words by the loss of lives in the blast, the home minister said, "My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I have visited the blast site and also met the injured in the hospital. My prayers are there for their quick recovery." PTI ACB ARI