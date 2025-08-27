Agencies should share experience of using advanced equipment in Dharali rescue ops: NDMA

Dehradun, Aug 27 (PTI) The NDMA has asked all agencies involved in rescue and relief operations in Uttarakhand's disaster-hit Dharali to share their experiences in using advanced equipment, including Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR), to help improve future response efforts.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Joint Advisor (Operations) Lt Colonel Sanjay Kumar Shahi made the remarks while reviewing the relief and rescue operations conducted in Dharali, Uttarkashi district.

He asked the agencies to submit a report based on their experience with equipment such as GPR, high-level metal detectors, thermal imagers, drones, LiDAR, victim locating cameras, and live detectors.

"If the agencies that used this equipment in Dharali share their feedback, it can help improve the deployment of these technologies in future disaster situations," Lt Col Shahi said.

He also sought suggestions from the field teams on how the use of technology could be further enhanced.

Shahi also reviewed the damage caused by recent disasters in Tharali (Chamoli district), Syanachatti (Uttarkashi district), Pauri, and other areas of the state during this monsoon season.

He assured all possible support from the authority and appreciated the response of the Uttarakhand government and its disaster management department.

"Excellent coordination was observed between the disaster management department and various related agencies in handling these situations," he said.

Uttarakhand Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman said the entire disaster response system of the state is working in Dharali and Tharali with full capacity and efficiency.

He added that both incidents were major, but the morale of the teams on the ground remained high.

Suman also thanked the NDMA for its support during the Dharali disaster and said a comprehensive report on the damage caused in the state during this monsoon season would soon be submitted to the Centre.