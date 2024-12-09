Agency to augment Delhi's green cover? Supreme Court seeks names

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday proposed to appoint an agency, which could suggest steps towards enhancing the national capital's depleting green cover.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih asked senior advocate A D N Rao, who is the amicus curiae in the matter, to suggest names by December 18, the next date of hearing.

"No satisfactory progress has been made in terms of what this court expected. We therefore propose to appoint an agency to suggest measures for enhancing green cover of National Capital Territory of Delhi. We permit the amicus to suggest names of the agencies which will be able to take up this task," ordered the bench.

During the hearing, the top court was informed that two meetings were convened by the Delhi government since its June 26 order though the report was not on record.

The apex court previously directed the Delhi government and the civic agencies to convene a meeting and discuss comprehensive measures to enhance the city's green cover while observing that people were feeling the heat due to loss of green cover.

The bench had expected the forest department and the tree authority to keep a vigil on the activity of illegal damage to trees in Delhi.

"Considering the illegal and high-ended acts of the felling of trees, we issue notice to Govt of Delhi, Forest and Environment Department, Tree Authority, MCD and DDA. The secretary of the forest department will convene a meeting of all these officers in presence of the expert committee appointed for discussing the comprehensive measures for enhancing the green cover of national capital Delhi," it said then. PTI PKS AMK