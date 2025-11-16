Agentic tourism initiative launched at TOURISE Summit

Mumbai, Nov 16 (PTI) Agentic Tourism Initiative, the world’s first agentic protocol for tourism, was launched at the inaugural summit of TOURISE, the global platform which seeks to create powerful partnerships between the public and private sectors.

Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism of Saudi Arabia and Chairman of TOURISE, said the universal digital framework is set to transform every stage of the traveller’s journey, a Saudi Tourism official told PTI.

An agentic protocol is a set of shared, standardized rules that define how autonomous Artificial Intelligence (AI) agents communicate with each other, with humans, and with external systems like databases and APIs to collaboratively and securely achieve complex goals.

Speaking at the inaugural TOURISE Summit, held in Riyadh from November 11 to 13, Al-Khateeb said modern tourism extends far beyond traditional travel agencies, encompassing a vast ecosystem that includes digital platforms, airlines, airports, accommodation, and retail.

Al-Khateeb stressed the importance of bringing these sectors together to plan for a future in which the number of global travellers is expected to rise from 1.5 billion to 3 billion by 2035, the official said.

Saudi Arabia has launched the TOURISE platform to chart the roadmap for world tourism, where private sector across industries meets governments and NGOs to solve the “travel ecosystem” problems on a global level, the official said.

Al-Khateeb said there has never been a more urgent or opportune moment for convergence of sectors to shape global tourism, with the tourism sector having rebounded to historic highs, and international arrivals and investment surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

However, the sector also faces unprecedented challenges and opportunities: rapid technological disruption, a generational shift toward sustainable travel, and an imperative to build resilience in the face of economic and environmental uncertainty and fragmentation around the globe, the minister said.

TOURISE has the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia.

Launched in partnership with Globant, the Agentic Tourism Initiative defines how AI agents interact to ensure “intelligent, seamless, and sustainable” travel experiences across the global tourism ecosystem.

“We are proud to see the Agentic Tourism Initiative take flight from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reflecting our commitment to shaping the future of global travel through innovation and collaboration,” Al-Khateeb said.

“This protocol represents a bold step toward harmonizing technology with the human spirit of exploration. By anchoring AI in empathy and cultural intelligence, we are not only enhancing the traveller’s experience, but also empowering destinations to grow sustainably, inclusively, and with purpose,” he said.

"The Agentic Tourism Initiative is more than a technical milestone; it is a strategic leap toward shaping how AI is used in travel. By building a shared protocol, we are ensuring that this transformation is inclusive, secure, and beneficial for all,” said Martin Migoya, CEO and co-founder of Globant.

The event also saw the launch of the TOURISE Destination Initiative (TDI), which brings together global leaders from government, international organizations, academia, and the private sector, to transform destinations into living laboratories for tourism innovation.

The “AI for Tourism Safety” project of TDI aims to promote the responsible deployment of AI in the TDI member destinations.

“Urban destinations are the heartbeat of the global tourism industry, and it is imperative that no city, anywhere in the world, ever feels unsafe for its visitors or residents,” Al-Khateeb said.

“With this initiative, we are calling on cities to lead with integrity. Safety innovations must be anchored in responsible governance. By applying technology with foresight, we protect travellers and reinforce the trust that defines the future of tourism,” he said.

As cities face rising crime, digital threats, and traveller anxiety, TDI will guide the ethical adoption of AI to enhance safety while establishing new benchmarks for transparency and trust, he said.

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgin Group CEO Sir Richard Branson addressed separate interactive sessions at the TOURISE Summit via video link.

“Everyone realised I was right when I moved to Saudi Arabia,” Ronaldo said. “I believe in the ambition and potential of Saudi Arabia’s development project,” he added.

“I consider myself Saudi, and I help in different sectors,” Ronaldo said. I moved to Saudi Arabia because I believe in its capabilities,” Ronaldo said.

Branson reflected on his decades-long mission to make space accessible through Virgin Galactic, and on the deeper meaning of space tourism beyond the technology and spectacle.

He said Virgin Galactic’s goal is to fly up to 800 people a year, more than the total number of astronauts in the entire history of spaceflight.

“Space should be for everyone. It is not about the destination – it is about the journey. Travel expands imagination, even to the stars,” Branson said.

TOURISE catalyzed USD 113 billion investment portfolios at the inaugural summit.

This reflects TOURISE’s mission to unlock high‑value deal flow by convening public and private sector leaders across tourism, technology, investment, and sustainability to set a shared roadmap for the next 50 years of global tourism, the official said.

The announced portfolio investments span the full breadth of the visitor economy: luxury retail, next‑generation hotel accommodation, large‑scale integrated experience‑led developments, wellness, destination and lifestyle offerings, talent development, and AI‑powered platforms.

“TOURISE has been the catalyst that brings investors, policymakers, and innovators to the same table, turning vision into bankable partnerships and high‑impact deals,” Al-Khateeb said.

“Together, we are redefining the entire traveller economy, powered by AI, built on destination and experience excellence, and designed so growth and opportunity extend across the ecosystem,” the minister said. PTI VT VT