'Agents' of CPI(M), CMO in SIT probing Sabarimala gold loss cases: V D Satheesan

Wayanad (Kerala), Feb 10 (PTI) Congress leader V D Satheesan on Tuesday alleged that there were "agents" of the CPI(M) in the SIT probing the Sabarimala gold loss cases and they were "selectively leaking news" to the media about the probe.

Satheesan said that when former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendren was questioned in connection with the two cases, no one came to know about it till after 3-4 days.

However, when UDF convener Adoor Prakash was questioned, it was leaked to the media even before he reached the office of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly said.

"So, there are agents of the CPI(M), of the government, from the Chief Minister's Office in the SIT who are leaking news selectively," he alleged at a press briefing here.

The SIT is probing the cases related to the alleged misappropriation of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the door frames of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple.

Regarding the Kerala High Court order directing a vigilance probe into the alleged misappropriation of gold and money in connection with the installation of a new temple flag mast at the Sabarimala shrine in 2017, Satheesan said the party welcomes the investigation.

He contended that all the activities related to installation of a new flag mast at the temple was carried out in the presence of a High Court appointed advocate commissioner and in accordance with the rules and regulations.

He further claimed that the High Court in an order had appreciated the work done by the advocate commissioner and his report regarding the flag mast installation.

"It was not something done in secret like in the case of gold plating of the claddings of the Dwarapalaka idols and the door frames of the Sreekovil in violation of the rules, regulations and the High Court manual," he contended.

Satheesan said that the party was not against the probe or concerned about it.

The High Court ordered the vigilance probe based on a report by the Sabarimala Chief Vigilance Officer following a complaint by a devotee alleging discrepancies in connection with the installation of the flag mast.

The Chief Vigilance Officer claimed that the discrepancies noticed during his preliminary probe were of a grave nature and warranted a detailed enquiry to rule out offences such as criminal misappropriation, criminal breach of trust, falsification of records and cheating, punishable under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. PTI HMP KH