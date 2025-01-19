Aggregator cab driver from Mumbai found murdered in Bhiwandi

Thane, Jan 19 (PTI) A 22-year-old aggregator cab driver was murdered in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a police official said on Sunday.

Akram Iqbal Qureshi had left in his Ola cab from his home in Mumbai's Jogeshwari on January 17 as usual but went untraceable that afternoon, the official said.

"His last GPS location was Bhandup in Mumbai. His family later filed a missing person complaint at Oshiwara police station. On January18, his body was found in the thicket near the Tansa Vaitarna water pipeline in Pogaon in Bhiwandi. He was bludgeoned to death. His Ola cab was found nearby," Senior Police Inspector Dadaso Edke said.

A murder case was filed on the complaint of Qureshi's brother, he added. PTI COR BNM