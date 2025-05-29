Aggregator cab driver held for molesting woman passenger in Mumbai's Vakola area

Mumbai, May 29 (PTI) An aggregator cab driver was arrested on Thursday for allegedly molesting a 22-year-old student, a Mumbai police official said.

Anish Ashiq Ali Sheikh (29) molested the woman at Vakola in Santacruz 10 days ago when she was travelling from Prabhat Colony to Golibar Naka and was on the run since then, the official added.

"He touched her inappropriately during the ride. The victim, who was in shock, told her kin about her ordeal some days later, after which a case was registered at Vakola police station. As the accused did not have a permanent residential address, it was tough to nab him. With the help of technical inputs, he was finally held by Crime Branch from Jogeshwari East," the official said.

Sheikh was charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for molestation and other offences, the official said, adding further probe is underway. PTI ZA BNM