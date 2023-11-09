Aggregator says probable ban on entry of cabs registered outside Delhi akin to 'mobility lockdown'

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) A leading cab aggregator has written to Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena and the city's transport commissioner, calling the probable ban on entry of cabs registered outside the national capital similar to a "mobility lockdown" for citizens.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said the city government's transport department had been directed to ban app-based taxis "in accordance with the Supreme Court's orders".

Officials, however, pointed out that only a detailed order will make it clear if the ban would come into effect this week or during the implementation of the odd-even car rationing scheme. Transport department officials said the plan is to implement the ban only during the odd-even period.

Responding to the likelihood of the ban on the entry of cabs registered outside Delhi, Uber in its letter -- a copy of which was accessed by PTI -- urged for an "all-encompassing view" based on scientific evidence.

In the letter submitted to the Lt Governor's Office, Uber said, "We would like to bring to your attention that every single one of the 70,000 cars on the Uber platform across Delhi-NCR runs on clean fuel -- CNG or electric -- as opposed to private vehicles which run on petrol or diesel which are the more polluting fuels. Any shift from private vehicles to CNG or electric cabs would only abate the pollution by encouraging people to move to cleaner fuels." The cab aggregator said any "indiscriminate restriction" on CNG vehicles will force people to move to petrol or diesel vehicles.

"We also note that a recent study conducted by the Delhi Technological University found that less than 2 per cent of the air pollution in the national capital could be attributed to four-wheelers, implying that there is a need to concentrate on other polluting factors which have a significant impact on emissions.

"Apart from the negligible impact on emissions, this move would be a huge unnecessary inconvenience to the people of the NCR region. The Delhi-NCR region encompasses several districts surrounding Delhi from the states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, which make movement restrictions impractical and hard to execute. This would be akin to mobility lockdown for citizens of Delhi-NCR who would be left in the lurch if they need to access critical infrastructure like the airport, railway stations and even major hospitals," according to the letter.

Uber urged the government to take an "all-encompassing view" based on scientific evidence while also keeping in mind the larger humanitarian crisis the move can precipitate.

The Sarvodaya Drivers' Association of Delhi also opposed the proposed move to restrict the entry of cabs registered outside Delhi, saying it will be a "gloomy Diwali" for drivers if the ban is enforced.

"We will have to organise a strike if this move goes through. The government is not thinking about the livelihoods of several cab drivers whose Diwali celebrations will be ruined if this ban is announced," said Kamal Jeet Gill, the association's president.

A cab driver, requesting anonymity, said, "80 per cent of the rides I take daily are to Delhi. I have heard that there could be a ban. It will hurt our business really badly if it is implemented. Not only do we get maximum rides to Delhi but, after reaching the national capital, we also find rides to other cities like Gurugram, Faridabad, etc." The Delhi government on Wednesday said the odd-even car rationing scheme would be implemented in the national capital after the Supreme Court reviewed its effectiveness and issued an order.

"The ban will be there on app-based taxis registered outside Delhi only during the period of implementation of the odd-even car rationing scheme," said a transport department official.

However, another official said the transport department might implement a partial ban on app-based taxis registered outside Delhi during the implementation of the odd-even scheme, allowing odd-numbered cabs to ply on odd days and those with even registration numbers to ply on even days.

A final call on this will be taken following the Supreme Court's directions on the odd-even scheme's implementation, they said. PTI SLB SZM