Aggregators may face jail term over failure to pay Gig workers welfare fund in Telangana: Draft Bill

Hyderabad, Apr 15 (PTI) Aggregators, platforms who fail to pay welfare fund fee to the proposed Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Welfare Board are liable to be punished with imprisonment up to one year or fine up to Rs 2 lakh or both, according to a Draft Bill proposed by Telangana Government.

The Government shall charge Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Welfare Fund Fee, from aggregators or platforms, between 1-2 per cent of the payout to the workers in each transaction or as may be notified, the Draft Bill said.

The Draft Bill proposes to mandate aggregators to provide to the Board its database of all gig and platform workers on boarded or registered with them within sixty days from the date of commencement of the legislation.

“ If any person, being an aggregator / platform / primary employer / company etc, fails to pay welfare fund fee which he is liable to pay under this Act, Rules, Regulations or Schemes made thereunder, shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year or with fine, which may extend to 2 lakhs or with both,” it said.

If any aggregator fails or refuses to submit any return, report, statement or any other information required under the proposed Act shall be punishable with fine which may extend to Rs 50,000.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday directed officials to seek the people’s opinion on the Draft Bill aiming at providing social security to Gig and Platform workers and finalise it after taking suggestions, recommendations and objections.

The officials have been asked to make necessary arrangements to enact the draft bill on May Day (May 1) or the International Workers' Day underscoring that it was a poll promise of the Congress party during the run up to the Assembly polls in 2023.

The Board will be headed by Telangana Minister in charge of Labour with representation from both platforms and workers.

The offences under proposed Act are cognizable, bailable and compoundable and no court inferior to that of a Judicial Magistrate of the First class shall try any offence punishable under this Act.

The aggregator / platform shall take measures to prevent discrimination on the basis of religion, race, caste, gender, or place of birth or on the grounds of disability by the automated monitoring and decision-making systems deployed by them. PTI GDK ADB