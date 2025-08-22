Aggressive sterilisation to curb rapid growth of stray dog population: SC

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday said aggressive sterilisation would put a curb on the rapid growth of stray dog population which would ultimately lead to reduction in their numbers.

A three-judge special bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath said this was possible only in an idealistic situation which seems unlikely in the present scenario.

The bench noted it was argued before it that the process of sterilisation and inoculation had worked wonders in many towns across the country, significantly bringing down the population of stray dogs.

The bench, also comprising Justices Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria, said it was pointed out that towns like Dehradun and Lucknow, which had taken aggressive measures for sterilisation as per the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, had seen a steady decline in the population of stray dogs.

It also referred to a suggestion for chemical castration being safe, painless and effective mode of sterilisation.

"The aggressive sterilisation would definitely put a curb on the rapid growth of the stray dog population, ultimately leading to its reduction," the bench said.

The issue before court centred around the right of stray dogs to live on the streets vis-a-vis the safety and security of citizens, particularly the kids and elderly people, from these canines many of whom were suspected to be infected with rabies.

"It is indisputable that human beings bitten by rabid dogs suffer indescribably, and many times, the infection proves to be fatal," the bench noted.

It supplemented, modified and clarified the directions issued by a two-judge bench of the top court on August 11.

The bench modified the August 11 direction, which prohibited the release of vaccinated stray dogs from pounds in Delhi-NCR, calling it "too harsh" and ordered the canines to be released post sterilisation and de-worming.

The top court passed the order on the interim prayer seeking a stay on some of the directions passed on August 11.

The bench delivered its order in a suo motu case initiated on July 28 over a media report on stray dog bites leading to rabies, particularly among children, in the national capital.

