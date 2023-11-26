AGH terrorist associate arrested in J-K's Shopian

Srinagar, Nov 26 (PTI) The security forces on Sunday arrested a terrorist associate of Ansar Guzwat-ul-Hind (AGH) organisation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said.

Advertisment

Arms and ammunition were also recovered from his possession, they said.

At a checkpoint in the south Kashmir district, security forces intercepted a suspected person coming from Kundalan towards Shopian, a police spokesman said.

He was identified as Farman Khursheed Wani, a resident of Gagren in Shopian.

Advertisment

During search, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including a pistol, two pistol magazines, 10 rounds of 9mm caliber and a mobile phone were seized from his possession, the spokesman said.

During preliminary questioning, the arrested terrorist associate disclosed that he was working as a terrorist associate of banned organisation AGH and was supposed to carry out attacks on security forces in the district, the spokesman added.

A case has been registered in this regard and an investigation has been initiated, he added. PTI SSB SSB MNK MNK