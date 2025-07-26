Agitating ASHA workers in Kerala welcome Centre's incentive hike

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 26 (PTI) The ASHA workers in Kerala, who have been agitating for the last several months against the state government, demanding a hike and post-retirement benefits, on Saturday welcomed the Centre's reported decision to increase their fixed monthly incentive.

They said the union government's decision would be beneficial for over 10 lakh ASHA workers in the country.

There are media reports that the Centre approved a proposal to hike the fixed monthly incentive of ASHAs from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,500 during the recent 9th meeting of the Mission Steering Group (MSG).

The media also reported that the retirement benefits of the ASHA workers would be increased by the Centre, too.

S Mini, state vice president of the Kerala ASHA Health Workers Association (KAHWA) whose members are carrying out the indefinite agitation in front of the Secretariat here, said they had already carried out two Parliament marches raising the same demand.

"We welcome the union government's decision to increase the fixed monthly incentive. The incentive had been the same so far since the scheme was launched 18 years ago. We have been demanding the Centre to increase this," she told reporters here.

She said the Members of the Parliament from the state visited them when they began the agitation in front of the Secretariat on Feb 10 and assured them to take up the matter with the union government.

The present decisions were a continuation of the assurance given by the MPs, she said.

The leader said the fixed monthly incentive of the ASHA workers was now raised from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,500 and the retirement benefit was increased from Rs 20,000 to 50,000 by the Centre.

"But, we will end our ongoing agitation only when the state government increases the honorarium as demanded by us," Mini said, adding that the state authorities could enhance it easily.

A section of Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers have been protesting outside the secretariat since February 10, demanding a hike in their honorarium from Rs 7,000 to Rs 21,000 and a post-retirement benefit of five lakh rupees. PTI LGK ADB