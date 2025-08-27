Agitating ASHA workers welcome committee proposal to hike their honorarium

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 27 (PTI) ASHA workers in Kerala, who have been protesting for the past 200 days demanding a hike in their honorarium and post-retirement benefits, on Wednesday welcomed the reported recommendations of a panel appointed by the state government to study their situation.

The committee reportedly has recommended a hike of Rs 3,000 in their honorarium and proposed providing the Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers with Rs one lakh as post-retirement benefits.

M A Bindu, general secretary of the Kerala ASHA Health Workers Association (KAHWA) whose members are carrying out the agitation, said they welcome the panel's recommendations as they indicate that their demands were justified.

"We are not aware of the exact content of the panel's recommendations. But, we expect a hike which would help us survive in a state like Kerala where the cost of living is high," she told a TV channel.

She further said that while the panel's recommendations were welcome, the government has to accept the same and also decide to implement them.

"Then only it becomes a decision. So, we will continue with our protest. We will decide after examining the situation as it unfolds," she added. Last month, the Centre had decided to increase their fixed monthly incentive.

According to media reports, the Centre has approved a proposal to raise the fixed monthly incentive for ASHA workers from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,500 during the recent 9th meeting of the Mission Steering Group (MSG). Reports also suggested that the Centre will enhance retirement benefits.

A section of ASHA workers have been protesting outside the Secretariat since February 10, demanding a hike in their state-paid honorarium from Rs 7,000 to Rs 21,000 and a post-retirement benefit of Rs 5 lakh.

In Kerala, ASHA workers currently receive Rs 7,000 as honorarium, fully funded by the state. Fixed incentives are shared in a 60:40 ratio between the Centre and the state.