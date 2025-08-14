Agitating conservancy workers removed, oppn lashes out at ruling DMK

Chennai, Aug 14 (PTI) Agitating conservancy workers were removed by the police here late on Wednesday, a move that drew opposition criticism.

The police action came hours after the Madras High Court, said: "We hope and expect that in the name of agitation, the pavements/pathways roads shall not be allowed to be blocked." Police physically removed the workers and moved them in vehicles elsewhere.

The workers, opposing the privatisation of sanitation operations (in areas including Tondiarpet that falls under two corporation zones of 5 and 6) have been staging protest here since August 1 in front of Rippon Buildings, the headquarters of Chennai Corporation.

AIADMK chief and Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami and TVK founder-actor Vijay condemned the ruling DMK over the police action. PTI SA KH