Agitating doctors demand 30 representatives, CM Mamata's presence at meeting

Kolkata, Sep 11 (PTI) Agitating junior doctors on Wednesday evening demanded that a 30-member delegation be allowed to attend a meeting to resolve the RG Kar hospital impasse in presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

In an email reply sent at 5.23 pm to the chief secretary who had invited them to the meeting at 6 pm on Wednesday, the medics also mentioned two other demands that the meeting should be live telecast to keep it transparent.

The junior doctors, however, did not clarify whether they would be present at the meeting to be held at the state secretariat.