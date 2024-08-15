Agitating doctors meet Bengal guv, seek help after attacks by hooligans

Kolkata, Aug 15 (PTI) A group of at least 20 doctors from various state-run medical establishments in Kolkata called on West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday and sought his intervention after unidentified miscreants vandalised a portion of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, an official said.

The doctors, mostly women, also told Bose that they were feeling insecure.

The vandalism took place amid midnight protests by women in various parts of the state against the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor in the seminar hall of the RG Kar Hospital last week.

"The governor assured the doctors of all assistance and taking the matter to the highest level to end the ongoing hooliganism in West Bengal," the official told PTI.

Bose, the official said, has opened 'Abhaya Home' where doctors who are feeling insecure could stay "until they get back the confidence to move around freely in West Bengal".

The governor's office on Thursday morning also opened an 'Abhaya Portal' where any doctor or common people who are feeling distressed could call and seek assistance. PTI SCH NN