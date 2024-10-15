Agitating doctors take out protest rally in Kolkata, thousands join them

Kolkata, Oct 15 (PTI) Agitating junior doctors launched their 'Droher Carnival' (carnival of protest) from Rani Rashmoni Road in the city's Esplanade area on Tuesday, shortly after the Calcutta High Court set aside prohibitory orders in areas near the Durga Puja Carnival on Red Road.

The rally saw participation of people from all walks of life, who joined the doctors in demanding justice for the murdered medic of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

"This is a response from the common people who want to protest against the West Bengal government's insensitive approach. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee seems unconcerned that young doctors are on a fast-unto-death," said Debasish Halder, one of the protesting doctors. The medics have been on a fast-unto-death since October 5.

Participants chanted slogans such as "We want justice, we demand justice," and sang songs like "Justice for Abhaya," while others marched alongside, holding posters highlighting the junior doctors' demands.

The Joint Platform of Doctors organised the 'Droher Carnival' to express solidarity with the agitating junior doctors. The event took place on Rani Rashmoni Road, adjacent to Red Road, where the West Bengal government has been hosting the Durga Puja Carnival since 2016, showcasing award-winning idols. PTI SCH MNB