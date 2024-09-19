Agitating doctors to partially lift 'cease work', resume emergency services from Saturday

Kolkata, Sep 19 (PTI) Agitating junior doctors announced to "partially" withdraw their 'cease work' and rejoin emergency and essential services at state-run hospitals from Saturday, as the West Bengal government has accepted most of their demands.

The medics, who have been on 'cease work' for the last 41 days following the rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, announced that they would lift their sit-in outside Swasthya Bhawan on Friday.

Before lifting the sit-in, they would march from Swasthya Bhawan, the state health department headquarters, to the CBI office at CGO Complex in the Salt Lake area.

"It has been decided that given the flood situation in West Bengal and the state government agreeing to certain demands of ours, we will be rejoining emergency and essential services partially from Saturday. We are withdrawing our cease work partially," an agitating doctor said on Thursday after their general body meeting.

The protesting doctors said they would not work in the Outpatient Department (OPD) but would partially work in emergency and essential services.

"We will withdraw our sit-in outside Swasthya Bhawan on Friday after the march to the CBI office. We will wait for a week for the West Bengal government to implement all its promises and if unfulfilled, we will resume 'cease work'," the doctors said, adding that their fight for justice has not ended.

This decision came after the state government issued several directives regarding safety and security at hospitals and medical colleges.

"We will withdraw our sit-in outside Swasthya Bhawan on Friday after march to the CBI office," the doctors said.

The protesting doctors added that they would continue their 'cease work' at the Outpatient Department (OPD) but would resume partial emergency and essential services in all departments.

On the 41st day of the protest, the junior doctors said, "We achieved a lot during our agitation, but many things remain unachieved." The doctors emphasised that although they succeeded in getting the Kolkata Commissioner of Police, along with the Director of Medical Education (DME) and the Director of Health Services (DHS), to step down, it "doesn't mean the agitation is over".

In response to the doctors' earlier demands, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee transferred Kolkata Police Chief Vineet Goyal and appointed Manoj Kumar Verma in his place, while also removing two senior health department officials.

"However, this doesn't mean our agitation has come to an end. We are committed to pushing forward in a new direction if our demands and assurances are not fulfilled within a stipulated period," agitating doctor Debashis Haldar said.

After a meeting with the Chief Secretary on Wednesday, the doctors received a directive from the state secretariat Nabanna assuring them that safety and security measures would be implemented, Haldar said.

"However, no specific timeline was provided for when these changes will take place. The 'threat culture' we have been fighting against has already claimed the life of Abhaya. We still demand the removal of the Principal Secretary, and action to eliminate this toxic culture," said another protesting doctor during the press conference.

The doctors announced that on Friday, they would organise a march from Swasthya Bhawan to the CGO Complex to "conclude this phase of our protest".

"While we will partially resume our duties on Saturday, we will keep a close watch on the administration. If we notice anything amiss, we will return stronger than before," the doctors said.

"Although we will rejoin essential services from Saturday, we will not participate in OPD and OT services until concrete steps are taken to ensure the safety of our female colleagues," they added.

The agitating doctors also announced that they would operate 'Abhaya Clinics' in flood-affected areas of West Bengal to help people in distress.

"There is a flood situation, and it is our duty to support those who stood by us. If they are facing a disaster, we should be there to help them. We will return to our hospitals and also conduct Abhaya Clinics in flood-affected areas," the agitating doctors said.

Agitating junior doctors on Thursday submitted to Chief Secretary Manoj Pant a draft of the key points of their meeting with the West Bengal government last night and were awaiting the state's response.

The West Bengal government on Thursday evening issued a list of directives on the safety, security and conducive environment for healthcare professionals, saying those orders need to be implemented immediately. PTI PNT/SCH PNT ACD