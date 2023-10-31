Agitations on roads and highways banned in Maharashtra's Nanded district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Oct 31 (PTI) The Nanded collector has prohibited agitations on roads and highways in the district in central Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday, an order coming in the wake of violence and arson during the ongoing Maratha reservation agitation.

In order to ensure uninterrupted movement of vehicles, collector Abhijit Raut has prohibited agitations on roads and highways in the district in the Marathwada region, an official release said.

"Rasta roko" (block the roads agitation) and rallies on national and state highways besides other roads have been prohibited by the collector in the district, said the release.

Marathwada in central Maharashtra, which has eight districts, has emerged as the epicentre of the agitation launched to seek reservation for Maratha community members in government jobs and education. Beed district in the region witnessed large-scale violence and arson during the quota agitation on Monday. PTI AW RSY