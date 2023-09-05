Agitators block road seeking action over unnatural death of student in Kolkata

Kolkata, Sep 5 (PTI) Agitators demanding action in the unnatural death of a class 10 student blocked the busy Rashbehari Avenue connector in front of Kasba police station here on Tuesday evening.

The student died after allegedly falling off the fifth floor terrace of the school situated in Kasba on Monday.

The agitators, demanding action against the school authorities over the death of the boy, blocked the Rashbehari Avenue connector in front of Kasba police station, within the precincts of which the private school is situated.

Senior police officers spoke to the agitators to bring the situation under control, an official said.

Traffic movement was severely hampered in the area in south Kolkata owing to the blockade of the arterial road. PTI AMR MNB