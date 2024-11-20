AGM of AAI's Kalyanmayee wing reaffirms commitment towards women's empowerment

Kolkata, Nov 20 (PTI) Kalyanmayee, the women's welfare wing of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), has showcased at the annual general meeting its commitment to promoting gender inclusivity and fostering the welfare and empowerment of women across its workforce and beyond.

The AGM held in Kolkata was chaired by Shikha Rani, all-India president of Kalyanmayee, who emphasised the organisation’s dedication to advancing equality and inclusivity, an official statement said.

"The AGM provided a platform to evaluate ongoing projects and introduce innovative programs that support women in achieving personal and professional growth," it said.

Discussions at the AGM centred on enhancing workplace policies, organising skill development workshops for underprivileged women to enhance their employability and spearheading community outreach efforts that align with AAI’s vision of inclusivity and empowerment.

Shikha Rani said, “Kalyanmayee is proud to stand as a pillar of support for women within AAI and the larger community. This AGM reinforces our mission to uplift and empower women, ensuring their voices are heard and their contributions are valued.” Kalyanmayee’s roadmap focuses on a holistic approach, combining welfare programs with actionable steps to create an inclusive environment for women, the statement said.

At the AGM held recently here, attendees reaffirmed their commitment to the shared vision of a more equitable future, it said.

Vice Presidents S Subha Nandini, Deepali Saxena, Reena Malhotra and Chandra Gupta also played an instrumental role in laying down the strategic roadmap for Kalyanmayee’s future initiatives, according to the statement. PTI SBN NN