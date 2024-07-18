'Agni Missile fired by Nagpur': Cong's swipe at PM over Bhagwat's 'Bhagwan' remark

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's "bhagwan" remarks, calling the comments an "Agni Missile fired by Nagpur" and aimed at Lok Kalyan Marg.

While the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters is situated in Nagpur, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg is the prime minister's official residence.

The opposition party's swipe came after Bhagwat said in the course of self-development, a man may want to become a "superman", then "devta" and "bhagwan" and aspire for "vishwaroop" but nobody is certain what lies ahead.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh tagged a clip of Bhagwat's remarks and said, "I am sure the self-anointed non-biological PM has got news of this latest Agni Missile fired by Nagpur from Jharkhand and aimed at Lok Kalyan Marg." Several people linked with opposition parties also took similar digs on social media.

Addressing a village-level workers meeting, organised by non-profit organisation Vikas Bharti in Jharkhand's Gumla district, RSS chief Bhagwat asserted that people should work relentlessly for the welfare of mankind, since there is no end to the pursuit of development and human ambition.

"After achieving human qualities, man aspires to become superman with supernatural powers and then attain the status of 'devta' and 'bhagwan'. He then aspires for 'vishwaroop' (the supreme power's all-pervading form). What is beyond that, no one is certain," Bhagwat said.

There is no end to the development of the inner and outer self and one should work relentlessly for humanity, he said, adding that a worker should never be satisfied with his or her work.

"Work should continue, one should strive to work constantly in areas of environment, education and health...There is no end to it and constant work in different areas is the only solution...We should strive to make this world a beautiful place as is the nature of India," the RSS chief said. PTI ASK BJ ANB ANB