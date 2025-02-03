Agni Snan Sadhana of Vaishnav Akharas begins with the Amrit snan on Basant Panchami

Mahakumbh Nagar, Feb 3 (PTI) Scores of sadhus are sitting in Prayagraj with a ring of fire around them in an ancient ritual for penance, called Panch Dhuni Tapasya, or Agni Snan Sadhana.

The seers began their tapasya, or penance, with the Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Monday.

The unique and intense sadhana began in Tapasvi Nagar of Maha Kumbh Nagar, sparking great curiosity among devotees, it said.

The sadhana involves the sadhak (ascetic) surrounding himself with multiple circles of fire and meditating at the centre. The intensity of the flames, which can scorch human skin in an instant, makes it a hard test of endurance and spiritual discipline, the government said.

The sadhna is a part of the tradition in Khalsa of Vaishnav Akhara.

Mahant Raghav Das of Shri Digambar Ani Akhara said the special sadhana is practised by the All India Panch Terah Bhai Tyagi Khalsa of Digambar Ani Akhara, the principal Akhara of Vaishnav tradition.

The sadhana follows a rigorous cycle lasting eighteen years, with practitioners enduring the extreme heat and flames for five months every year.

Upon completing this arduous journey, the ascetic earns the revered title of Vairagi, according to the statement. PTI KIS VN VN