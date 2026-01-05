Agnipath Scheme instills discipline, patriotism and national duty among youth: Haryana minister

Chandigarh, Jan 5 (PTI) Haryana Sainik and Ardh-Sainik Welfare Minister Rao Narbir Singh on Monday said the Agnipath Scheme has generated enthusiasm among the youth and attributed a youthful profile to the Armed Forces.

He said the scheme was launched in June 2022 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to promote discipline, patriotism and national service among the youth, who serve as Agniveers for four years.

Rao said the first batch of Agniveers will complete service tenure in July 2026. To secure their future, the Haryana government has framed the Haryana Agniveer Policy-2024, which will be implemented from August 2026. Under the policy, Agniveers will be provided employment opportunities in government jobs and other sectors.

He said Haryana has become the first state in the country to provide employment security to Agniveers after completion of their service.

The minister said 1,830 Agniveers were recruited from Haryana in 2022-23, and 2,215 in 2023-24.

He said every tenth soldier in the country comes from Haryana, reflecting the strong spirit of patriotism among the state's youth.

Since October 2014, government jobs on compassionate grounds have been provided to the dependents of 418 martyrs, Rao said, adding that proposals are being prepared to name schools and institutions after martyrs jawans. PTI VSD ARB ARB