Agnipath scheme is way forward for Indian armed forces: Goa CM

Panaji, Jul 27 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant has hailed the Centre's Agnipath scheme, stating that it was a way forward for the Indian armed forces and would create dedicated youth for the country.

The Centre introduced the Agnipath scheme in 2022 for short-term induction of personnel in the Army, Navy and Air Force, with an aim to bring down the age profile of the three services.

The scheme provides for recruiting Agniveers between the age group of 17-and-a-half years and 21 years for a block period of four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for another 15 years.

In a message posted on his X handle on Friday evening, Sawant said, "The Agnipath scheme is a way forward for our armed forces and shall create dedicated, motivated youth for a bright future of Bharat." Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Agnipath scheme was an example of necessary reforms undertaken by the Army and accused the opposition of playing politics over the recruitment process aimed at keeping the average age in armed forces young.

In his address on Kargil Vijay Diwas to mark the 25th anniversary of victory in Kargil war, Modi said some people were playing politics over a sensitive issue related to national security and rubbished claims that the Agnipath scheme was launched to save pension money.