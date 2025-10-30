Agniveer jawan injured in accidental firing in JK's Poonch

Poonch/Jammu, Oct 30 (PTI) An Agniveer jawan was injured after his service rifle accidentally went off following a practice session in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place in forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) after a firing practice in the district, they said.

The rifle went off while he was cleaning it, resulting in an accidental shot that hit his toe. He was given treatment at a nearby hospital, the officials added. PTI AB AB NB NB