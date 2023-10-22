Agniveer scheme devised to 'insult' Indian bravehearts, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday called Agniveer a scheme devised to "insult" India's bravehearts, saying that no pension or other benefits are given to the families of Agniveers after their martyrdom – a charge denied by the BJP.

Gandhi shared a picture of Agniveer Gavate Akshay Laxman and said the news of his death in Siachen was saddening.

"My deepest condolences to his family," he said.

"A young man was martyred for the country - no gratuity, no other military facilities for his service, and no pension to his family in martyrdom.

"Agniveer is a plan to insult the heroes of India," Gandhi said in a Post on X.

BJP'S IT cell head Amit Malviya termed the charge "absolute trash and irresponsible." "Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman has laid down his life in the course of service and therefore is entitled to emoluments as a Battle Casualty.

"Accordingly, Laxman's next of kin will receive the Rs 48 lakh non contributory insurance, ex-gratia of Rs 44 lakh, Seva Nidhi contributed by the Agniveer (30%), with an equal matching contribution by the Government, and interest thereon," Malviya said on X.

He claimed that the next of kin will also receive pay for the balance tenure from the date of death, till completion of four years (more than Rs 13 lakh), as per balance residual tenure and contribution of Rs 8 lakh from Armed Forces Battle Casualty Fund.

"So, stop peddling FakeNews. You are aspiring to be Prime Minister. Try and behave like one," Malviya said in his post.

Laxman died in the line of duty in Siachen, the Army's Leh-headquartered Fire and Fury Corps, in the early hours of Saturday.

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande and all ranks of the force paid their tributes to Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman who hailed from Maharashtra. PTI SKC VN VN VN