Agniveers should be given same respect as regular soldiers: Cong

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) The Congress on Monday termed the Agnipath scheme "fatal" for the country its youths, and demanded the soldiers recruited under the initiative should be respected like regular soldiers.

The demand came in the backdrop of the death of Agniveer Akshay Laxman while on duty in Siachen.

Congress' ex-servicemen department head Col (retd) Rohit Chaudhary claimed the central government is creating discrimination in the army through the Agnipath scheme and is playing with the security of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should answer why the scheme was implemented, he said.

Situated at an altitude of about 20,000 feet in the Karakoram mountain range, Siachen is known as the world's highest military area, where soldiers have to battle extreme cold and strong winds.

"The Modi government is repeatedly playing with the security of the country. The important issue is whether Agniveers can become better soldiers after (just) six months of training?" Chaudhary asked.

Regular soldiers become ready for every situation after years of rigorous training. "But should we expect Agniveers, who have been trained for six months, to be a well-trained soldier for every situation?" "Why was the 'Agnipath' scheme implemented, which is fatal for the youth, soldiers and the country? Modi ji, why did you create a situation of discrimination in your own army," he told reporters.

"Agnipath Yojana is not beneficial for the country and its youth. Through this, the Modi government is dividing the soldiers of the country in two parts, one of which is regular soldiers and the other is Agniveer. This has been proved by the terms and conditions of Agneepath Yojana," Chaudhary alleged.

He claimed that in the army units, Agniveers are being called '4 Saala' (i.e. they are in the army only for four years).

"It is the responsibility of the country to honour the martyrdom of Agniveers and take care of their families, hence they should be given the same respect as regular soldiers," he said.

The Army has changed the policy stating that Agniveer soldiers cannot be deployed in sensitive and extremely difficult situations, he said.

"Will we be able to keep the country's borders safe with these restrictions? Will Agniveer soldiers be able to protect the country properly," he said.