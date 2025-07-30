Agniveers to be part of Tiger Protection Force after serving in Army: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Dehradun, Jul 30 (PTI) Agniveers will be inducted in the Tiger Protection Force in Uttarakhand's Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR) after completing their four-year term in the Army, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said.

He added that this will be done on an experimental basis to strengthen the mechanism to prevent big-cat poaching and protect their habitat.

Making the announcement on the occasion of International Tiger Day on Tuesday, Dhami said more than 80 youngsters will be inducted in the force that is being set up with the aim of strengthening the mechanism to protect tigers and their habitat.

"This force will also be equipped with modern surveillance techniques like drones, thermal imaging and GPS tracking, which will increase its efficiency," he said.

The prime function of the force would be to prevent the poaching of tigers. Trained jawans would patrol forest areas, collect intelligence and take strict action against poachers, the chief minister added.

"Besides controlling wildlife crimes, this force will also control related crimes like timber smuggling, illegal mining and encroachment," he said.

The Tiger Protection Force will help prevent deforestation and activities that harm the big cat's habitat, as well as assist in managing human-wildlife conflict.

The rigourous training and discipline that an Agniveer has to undergo will render him a perfect fit for forest patrolling and dealing with wildlife crimes, Dhami said.

He said if the Tiger Protection Force model succeeds in the CTR, one of the most important tiger habitats in the country, then it can be replicated in other reserves and protected areas. PTI ALM SHS RC