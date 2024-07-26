Agniveers to get priority in armed police, SRP recruitment, says Gujarat CM

Ahmedabad, Jul 26 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday said his government will give priority to Agniveers in the recruitment for armed police as well as the State Reserve Police Force (SRP).

The Gujarat CM's announcement came on the 25th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war.

Agniveers are jawans selected for four years under a short term recruitment scheme called Agnipath, which was rolled out by the Union government to enable a youthful profile for the country's armed forces.

In a post on X, Patel said, "The misinformation being spread by the opposition regarding the scheme is both absurd and condemnable. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many new reforms are taking place in the Indian Army and internal security system. Agnipath scheme is also one such initiative." "The Indian Army will become more youthful because of Agniveer. This scheme will prepare such brave youth in the country, who after their service in the army, will make an invaluable contribution in strengthening the security of our country. The Gujarat government will give priority to Agniveers in the recruitment of armed police and SRP," he added.

Other states have also made similar announcements for Agniveers.